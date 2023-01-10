JGB yields rise as consumer inflation in Tokyo exceeds BOJ target

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

January 10, 2023 — 01:59 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, as consumer inflation in Tokyo exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a seventh straight month.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC jumped 5 basis points to 1.340% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 4.5 basis points to 1.645%.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier.

Yields on super-long bonds also rose ahead of a 30-year note auction on Wednesday.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was pinned at 0.500%, the upper end of the Bank of Japan's policy band between minus 0.5% and 0.5%.

Yields on shorter-dated notes also rose, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rising 1.5 basis points to 0.025% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC climbing 3 basis points to 0.225%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 18 yen to 145.71, with a trading volume of 16,058 lots.

The finance ministry was not able to conduct an auction for three-month Treasury Discount Bills during the session due to system glitches at the Bank of Japan.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.