News & Insights

JGB yields rise amid stocks rally to 20-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

May 18, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday as domestic equities rallied to a 20-month high which signalled optimism for economic outlook.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.380% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 0.975%.

"The yields rose across tenors as Japanese stocks rose," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"Also investors sold JGBs after the yields fell in the previous session."

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) reduced the amount of its regular bond buying for 5 year - 10 year JGBs to 575 billion yen ($4.26 billion) from 625 billion yen at its previous offer.

That did not become a market-moving cue as the move was expected among market players, said Sano.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 1.220% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was up 1.5 bps to 1.415%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.070% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.090%.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.