JGB yields rise amid moderately strong demand for auction

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors showed scant response to a positive outcome of a liquidity auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.065% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also climbed one basis point to 0.460%.

Earlier in the day, the liquidity auction received bids worth 3.17 times the amount available, which was lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.94 times at the previous auction.

Still, a market participant said the demand was rather solid as investors scooped up maturities that were out of their portfolio.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.715%.

The two- and five-year bonds were not traded and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.120% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC at minus 0.095% as both maturities did not trade.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 151.79, with a trading volume of 17,230 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

