JGB yields rise amid moderately strong demand for auction

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors showed scant response to a positive outcome of a liquidity auction.

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors showed scant response to a positive outcome of a liquidity auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.065% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also climbed one basis point to 0.460%.

Earlier in the day, the liquidity auction received bids worth 3.17 times the amount available, which was lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.94 times at the previous auction.

Still, a market participant said the demand was rather solid as investors scooped up maturities that were out of their portfolio.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.715%.

The two- and five-year bonds were not traded and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.120% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC at minus 0.095% as both maturities did not trade.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 151.79, with a trading volume of 17,230 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More