JGB yields rise ahead of Fed meeting; 40-year auction weighs

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's government bond yields rose on Monday, as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, while caution for an auction of 40-year debt curbed demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.135%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to 0.720% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.760%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.075%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.05 bp to 150.92, with a trading volume of 9,615 lots.

(Reporting by TOkyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

