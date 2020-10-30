JGB yields rise after weak Treasury auction spooks market

Contributor
the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURIKO K NAKAO

Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Friday due to worries about a dip in investor demand after a weak auction of seven-year Treasuries in the previous session.

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Friday due to worries about a dip in investor demand after a weak auction of seven-year Treasuries in the previous session.

Yields also edged higher after a Bank of Japan government debt buying operation failed to support prices in a sign that investors are nervous about holding long positions before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, dealers said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 151.93, with a trading volume of 17,216 lots.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%, which is the highest since Sept. 3.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.030%, but the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.635%.

At the long end of the curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.660%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters