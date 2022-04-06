JGB yields rise after Fed's hawkish comments

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday as their U.S. peers hit multi-year highs after comments from Federal Reserve about potential rapid reductions in their bond holdings.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday flagged rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet may begin as soon as May, driving two-, five- and 10-year yields to multi-year highs during Asian trade. US/

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.20%, approaching the level which prompted the Bank of Japan to step in the market to defend the bank's yield target.

Yields on longer ended notes rose sharply ahead of an auction for 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 0.755% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbed 4.5 basis points to 1.010%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC jumped 5.5 basis points to 1.080%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.040%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.43 point to 149.33, with a trading volume of 18,033 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

