JGB yields rise after Bank of Canada raises rates

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose across the curve on Thursday, tracking moves in overseas yields after the Bank of Canada (BOC) raised interest rates.

"Overseas yields rose significantly and Japanese yields across the curve tracked that move," said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The BOC hiked its key overnight benchmark rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% on Wednesday on increasing concerns that inflation could get stuck materially above the central bank's 2% target amid strong economic growth.

Treasury yields rose overnight on speculation that the BOC rate hike could help the Federal Reserve retain a hawkish stance when policymakers meet next week and again say U.S. rates will stay higher for longer. US/

Japan's 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.435%, its highest level since June 5. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.025%.

The Bank of Japan is holding a policy meeting next week but speculation that it would tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy has receded, strategists said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 1.270%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 bps to 1.460%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to 0.085%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

