JGB yields rise across curve on U.S. stimulus hopes

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted equities and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Investors are also watching Treasuries because the U.S. government plans to sell record amounts of three, 10- and 30-year debt starting this week, which could cause big swings in bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.27 point to 152.02, with a trading volume of 14,390 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.565%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095%, which is the highest since June 7.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.120% to reach the highest since April 2.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

