JGB yields rise across curve on U.S. stimulus hopes

Yields on Japanese government bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted equities and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Investors are also watching Treasuries because the U.S. government plans to sell record amounts of three, 10- and 30-year debt starting this week, which could cause big swings in bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.27 point to 152.02, with a trading volume of 14,390 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.565%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095%, which is the highest since June 7.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.120% to reach the highest since April 2.

