JGB yields reverse course after climbing to one-month high

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell for the first time in three days on Friday, after a rise to one-month highs spurred traders to buy back the securities.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC started the day with a 3 basis-point (bp) jump to 0.455%, a level last seen on April 28, as it tracked an overnight rise in U.S. yields following strong labor market data.

However, the move faded over the course of the day, and by 0600 GMT, it had flipped to a 1 bp decline to 0.415%.

Likewise, benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dipped as much as 0.35 yen to a one-month low of 148.12, and looked headed for a fourth straight losing session, but gradually pared declines before reversing to end the day up 0.09 yen at 148.56.

"Yields have steepened quite a bit of the last few days, so it's natural there's some buying back of bonds," particularly headed into a weekend that will see U.S. markets shut on Monday for a holiday, said Naka Matsuzawa, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

A decline in benchmark U.S. yields US10YT=RR from 1-1/2-month highs during Tokyo trading and a retreat in the dollar from a six-month high above 140 yen JPY=EBS also supported JGB buying, Matsuzawa said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was 3 bps lower at 1.245% after rising 2.5 bps earlier in the day.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC flipped from a 4 bp rise to be down 2 bps at 1.01%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC edged down 0.5 bp to 0.120%, giving up an earlier 1.5 bps climb.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC, however, maintained a 0.5 bp rise to -0.065%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.