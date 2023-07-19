JGB yields retreat as dovish Ueda douses YCC tweak speculation

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Wednesday, with superlong yields dropping from multi-month highs, after dovish comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief doused speculation of a hawkish policy shift next week.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.115%, after reaching 1.14% in the previous session, a level last seen on March 13.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined 3 bps to 1.395%. On Tuesday, it rose as high as 1.425% for the first time since March 9.

The 10-year JGB JP10YTN=JBTC had yet to trade as of 0512 GMT. It closed at 0.48% on Tuesday, just 2 bps shy of the BOJ's policy ceiling under yield curve control (YCC).

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said overnight that there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target, signalling his resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

The BOJ will set policy on July 28, and speculation had been building in the market for a hawkish policy tweak after some strong wage data earlier this month.

"Ueda's comments sounded a little more dovish, so it's natural for market participants to expect no change to policy at the meeting this month," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The yen's JPY=EBS rebound from a seven-month low of beyond 145 per dollar hit at the end of last month has also lessened the risk of a hawkish surprise by the BOJ, Kichikawa said.

"145 is obviously a much more dangerous level from the point of view of the BOJ and the Japanese government," he said.

The current level around 139 yen per dollar "is more comfortable, so the pressure on the BOJ should have declined to some extent," he added.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.35 yen to 147.71.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to -0.045%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 1.5 bps to 0.115%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

