JGB yields rebound from multi-month lows after 5-yr auction sees weak demand

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rebounded on Tuesday from a sharp drop the previous session after an auction of 1.9 trillion yen ($18.2 billion) worth of 5-year debt attracted tepid demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.93 point to 154.39, marking the largest daily fall since July 2016.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 7 basis points to minus 0.085%, having hit a 5-month low of minus 0.2% on Monday.

At the shorter end of the market, the 5-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 9 basis points to minus 0.215% following weak demand at the 5-year bond auction.

The auction's tail, or the gap between the lowest and average prices, was 0.18, the largest of all past 5-year JGB auctions.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC gained 5.5 basis points to 0.200%, while the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC yield added 3.5 basis points to 0.290%.

($1 = 104.4600 yen)

