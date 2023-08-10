JGB yields rebound as investors await US inflation data

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, rebounding from declines in the previous session, as investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation report to gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose to as high as 0.590% before slipping 1 basis point (bp) to 0.580%. In the previous session, the yield hit 0.565%, its lowest since July 28.

"Yields rose today after they fell too much yesterday. It does not mean investor sentiment worsened," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

On July 28, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its de-facto ceiling of the benchmark bond yield to 1%.

Since the tweak, the benchmark yield swung between 0.655% and 0.565%, as investors searched fair value of the benchmark bonds.

The 10-year yield could fall to as low as 0.55% next week, if an auction for 20-year bonds receives strong demand, said Sano.

Still, investors were cautions ahead of U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, which will be due later in the day. Japan's market will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 4 bps to 1.265%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 4 bps to 1.540%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC jumped 5.5 bps to 1.720%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.16 yen to 147.01, with a trading volume of 13,664 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

