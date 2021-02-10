JGB yields pare gains auction, economic growth trade still intact

Yields on Japanese government bonds pared gains on Wednesday after an auction drew solid demand, but many traders expect yields to rise in the future on hopes of a global economic recovery.

Earlier on Wednesday, a liquidity auction received bids worth 3.10 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.64 at the previous auction.

Long-term yields are trading near the highest in around two years, supported by an improving growth outlook. Expectations that the Bank of Japan will allow bond yields to trade in a wider range are also a supportive factor.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.48, with a trading volume of 21,075 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.470%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.670%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.715%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

