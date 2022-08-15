JGB yields mostly flat ahead of five-year debt auction

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were little changed on Monday, amid a lack of market-moving cues, while investors were also cautious ahead of an auction of five-year notes.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.010% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.090%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.185%.

Moves on yields were limited as many traders were away for the nation's "obon" summer holidays, market participants said.

Looking ahead, the focus is on the finance ministry's auction of five-year bonds on Tuesday.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.775%.

The 30-year JGBs or the 40-year JGBs were not traded, and their yields JP30YTN=JBTC, JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 1.095% and 1.205%,respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 150.35, with a trading volume of 6,458 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.