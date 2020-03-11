JGB yields mostly fall in line with U.S. Treasuries

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGB) mostly edged lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight moves in U.S. Treasuries, on hopes that governments and central banks would take steps to reboot economies affected by the global spread of coronavirus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.23 point to 154.62, with a trading volume of 48,640 lots.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.070%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yields JP30YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point each to 0.210% and 0.295%, respectively. The longest 40-year JP40YTN=JBTC yield dropped one basis point to 0.300%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell half a basis point to minus 0.210%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC bucked the trend and gained one basis point to minus 0.240%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose from all-time lows on Tuesday, with the key 10-year note yield US10T=RR closing at 0.752%, more than double Monday's record low yield of 0.318%. US/

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

