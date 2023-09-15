News & Insights

JGB yields mostly down as smooth auctions lift sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 15, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were mostly lower on Friday as better-than-expected demand seen at two auctions this week boosted investor sentiment, while concerns lingered about a possible tweak to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ultra-easy policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.700%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp 1.425%.

"Investors sentiment was lifted after auctions for 5- and 20-year bonds this week witnessed firm demand," said Naoya Hasegawa, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

"But caution abut a possible BOJ policy tweak still weighs on sentiment. Investors were not actively buying the securities."

The 20-year bond auction held on Thursday saw healthy demand, despite a surge in yields across maturities after a report signalled a possible end to the BOJ's negative rate policy.

Earlier in the week, the auction for five-year notes also drew higher-than-expected demand.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.275%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.670%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.030%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 1.820%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.