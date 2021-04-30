JGB yields little changed amid Golden Week holiday

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were little changed amid the nation's Golden Week holiday, while the Bank of Japan's decision to keep the amount of its bond buying for next month intact has relieved investors.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.090%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.455%.

*The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.700%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 151.35, with a trading volume of 12,274 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

