JGB yields flat amid thin trade ahead of U.S. long weekend

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were flat on Friday amid a thin trade ahead of the long weekend in the United States and elsewhere, despite a jump in U.S. peers.

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were flat on Friday amid a thin trade ahead of the long weekend in the United States and elsewhere, despite a jump in U.S. peers.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.735%.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped overnight after a batch of economic data was likely to keep the Federal Reserve on its tightening path while the European Central Bank's plan to unwind stimulus was less aggressive than anticipated. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 tracked declines in U.S. Treasury prices, falling 0.05 point to 149.4, with a trading volume of 9,728 lots.

"There was no market moving cues due to holidays in the U.S. and Europe besides a sell-off (of futures) earlier in the session," said a market participant.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.940% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 1.030%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.025%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters