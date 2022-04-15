JGB yields flat amid thin trade ahead of U.S. long weekend

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were flat on Friday amid a thin trade ahead of the long weekend in the United States and elsewhere, despite a jump in U.S. peers.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.735%.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped overnight after a batch of economic data was likely to keep the Federal Reserve on its tightening path while the European Central Bank's plan to unwind stimulus was less aggressive than anticipated. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 tracked declines in U.S. Treasury prices, falling 0.05 point to 149.4, with a trading volume of 9,728 lots.

"There was no market moving cues due to holidays in the U.S. and Europe besides a sell-off (of futures) earlier in the session," said a market participant.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.940% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 1.030%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.025%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.