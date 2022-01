JGB yields flat ahead of U.S. Fed's policy update

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve to update its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with market players awaiting further clues on the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how the central bank will go about slimming down its almost $9 trillion balance sheet, a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT).

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was steady at 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.720%. The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 0.765%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.070% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 150.95, with a trading volume of 13,288 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.