JGB yields flat ahead of Fed policy decision

Tokyo markets team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were mostly steady on Tuesday ahead of meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks, as concerns over faster tapering offset demand for safe-haven debt amid fears surrounding the Omicron variant.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was steady at 0.450%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.660%.

Investors remained cautious ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet to discuss normalizing their own monetary policies. MKTS/GLOB

Appetite for risk assets was hurt after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new Omicron cases, and the World Health Organization said it poses a "very high" global risk. MKTS/GLOB

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and their yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 0.705%.

Yields on shorter ends fell, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC losing 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipping 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 152.02, with a trading volume of 15,299 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

