JGB yields flat ahead of BOJ's bond buying program schedule

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Thursday, as investors refrained from making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying program schedule announcement a day later.

Bond traders were also closely monitoring a sell-off in global equities, which could potentially boost safe-haven demand for fixed income if the market rout continues.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 151.93, but the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.035%.

Both the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.440% and 0.645%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.115%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

