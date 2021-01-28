JGB yields flat ahead of BOJ's bond buying program schedule

Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Thursday, as investors refrained from making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying program schedule announcement a day later.

Bond traders were also closely monitoring a sell-off in global equities, which could potentially boost safe-haven demand for fixed income if the market rout continues.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 151.93, but the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.035%.

Both the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.440% and 0.645%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.115%.

