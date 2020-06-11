JGB yields fall tracking Treasuries after U.S. Fed meeting

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

Yields on Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday, tracking a decline in U.S. Treasuries yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting's outcome, supported by equities slipping on a stronger yen.

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday, tracking a decline in U.S. Treasuries yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting's outcome, supported by equities slipping on a stronger yen.

The Fed repeated its promises of continued extraordinary support for the U.S. economy on Wednesday, and kept the size of its bond purchase program unchanged.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell 9 basis points, the biggest daily drop in almost two months.

Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Thursday as the dollar sank against Japan's currency, boosting the safe-haven appeal of debt. It was last down 2.82% to 22,472.91.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.24 point to 152.17, with a trading volume of 27,858 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.005%.

In the longer-dated zones, both the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.360% and 0.525%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dipped 2 basis points to 0.535%.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point to minus 0.165%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.120%.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters