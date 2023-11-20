News & Insights

JGB yields fall to multi-month lows tracking US yields, smooth auction

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

November 20, 2023 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, pulled down by declines in U.S. rates and a smooth auction of 20-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.700% as of 0430 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 15 and extending declines after the finance ministry released the auction results.

The auction tail - the difference between the lowest price paid and the average price - shrank to 0.14 yen from 0.43 yen at last month's sale. A shorter tail signals higher demand.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC slid 6 bps to 1.400%, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 3.5 bps to 1.630% early in the session, a level not seen since Aug. 18, and had yet to trade following the auction result.

"People turned bullish on longer-end JGBs," amid a decline in U.S. yields and "decent" demand at the 20-year JGB sale, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The tone in the market is changing."

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to 0.270%, the lowest since Sept. 15.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 bp to 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged lower to 4.3985% in Asia hours on Tuesday, approaching Friday's two-month low of 4.3790%. It had reached a high of 5.0210% last month, a level last seen in mid-2007.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.