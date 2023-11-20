JGB yields fall to multi-month lows tracking US yields, smooth auction

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, pulled down by declines in U.S. rates and a smooth auction of 20-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.700% as of 0430 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 15 and extending declines after the finance ministry released the auction results.

The auction tail - the difference between the lowest price paid and the average price - shrank to 0.14 yen from 0.43 yen at last month's sale. A shorter tail signals higher demand.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC slid 6 bps to 1.400%, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 3.5 bps to 1.630% early in the session, a level not seen since Aug. 18, and had yet to trade following the auction result.

"People turned bullish on longer-end JGBs," amid a decline in U.S. yields and "decent" demand at the 20-year JGB sale, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The tone in the market is changing."

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to 0.270%, the lowest since Sept. 15.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 bp to 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged lower to 4.3985% in Asia hours on Tuesday, approaching Friday's two-month low of 4.3790%. It had reached a high of 5.0210% last month, a level last seen in mid-2007.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

