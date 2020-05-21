JGB yields fall taking cues from U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds edged lower on Thursday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. government auctioned its first 20-year bond in decades.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 10,396 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 1.5 basis points each to 0.315% and 0.445%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.455%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.180% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday as market players sought the safety of government debt after the launch of $20 billion of 20-year bond sale for the first time since 1986.

The Bank of Japan kept the size of its bond purchases unchanged on Thursday, buying 340 billion yen of 1-3 year JGBs and 350 billion yen of 3-5 year JGBs.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu Editing by Robert Birsel)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.