JGB yields fall taking cues from U.S. Treasuries

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Yields on Japanese government bonds edged lower on Thursday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. government auctioned its first 20-year bond in decades.

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds edged lower on Thursday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. government auctioned its first 20-year bond in decades.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 10,396 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 1.5 basis points each to 0.315% and 0.445%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.455%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.180% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday as market players sought the safety of government debt after the launch of $20 billion of 20-year bond sale for the first time since 1986.

The Bank of Japan kept the size of its bond purchases unchanged on Thursday, buying 340 billion yen of 1-3 year JGBs and 350 billion yen of 3-5 year JGBs.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu Editing by Robert Birsel)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More