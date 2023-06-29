JGB yields fall on U.S. Treasury peers decline

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower overnight, but declines were limited as investors refrained from buying debt with yields at current level.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.380% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.955%.

"The yields tracked declines in U.S. Treasury yields overnight, but the declines were limited," said Makoto Suzuki

Senior Bond Strategist at Okasan Securities.

"There is still a speculation that the Bank of Japan would tweak its ultra-low rate policy next month, so at the yields for 10-and-20 year bonds at this level, investors are cautious about investing."

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to -0.080% as the market witnessed firm outcome of an auction for the bonds with the maturity.

The auction received bids worth 4.26 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.77 times at the previous auction.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.060%.

Yields on longer-end of the curve were higher, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC inching up 0.5 bp to 1.205% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC edging up 0.5 bp to 1.370%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.