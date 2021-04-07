JGB yields fall on strong outcome of BOJ's bond-buying operation

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday after investors witnessed strong results in the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.095%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.650%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.695%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 20,242 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.