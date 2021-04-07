JGB yields fall on strong outcome of BOJ's bond-buying operation

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published

Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday after investors witnessed strong results in the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday after investors witnessed strong results in the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.095%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.650%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.695%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 20,242 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters