JGB yields fall on solid auction result, Omicron concerns

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday as investors took comfort in solid response to an auction for 10-year debt in the previous session, while concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted demand for save-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.050% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also fell 0.5 basis point to 0.665%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.705%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB was untraded and its yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.14 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 26,508 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

