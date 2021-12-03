JGB yields fall on solid auction result, Omicron concerns

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published

Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday as investors took comfort in solid response to an auction for 10-year debt in the previous session, while concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted demand for save-haven debt.

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday as investors took comfort in solid response to an auction for 10-year debt in the previous session, while concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted demand for save-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.050% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also fell 0.5 basis point to 0.665%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.705%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB was untraded and its yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.14 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 26,508 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More