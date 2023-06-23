News & Insights

JGB yields fall on investor demand as BOJ policy shift remains elusive

June 23, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell across the curve on Friday, amid demand from investors who could not wait for a policy tweak from the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.365% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.965%.

"Investors, mainly insurers, have a lot of cash now because they had been waiting for price declines in the wake of the BOJ's policy tweak. But it is not seen happening," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"Such investors have started buying bonds and this demand will keep the market strong."

On Friday, data showed Japan's core inflation rate hit a four-decade high, putting the BOJ under pressure to respond by moving to adjust its extremely loose monetary policy settings.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.210%, and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.375%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to -0.080% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.055%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 yen to 148.8, with a trading volume of 13,191 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

