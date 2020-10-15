JGB yields fall on fading U.S. stimulus hopes, higher virus cases

Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday as dwindling hopes for an additional round of U.S. fiscal stimulus and a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe made investors risk-averse.

Investors sought the safety of holding government debt after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said reaching a compromise with the Democrats on a fiscal stimulus was unlikely before elections on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, Britain introduced a new lockdown system, France imposed curfews, and other European nations were closing schools to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 152.04, with a trading volume of 13,114 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.025%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.635%.

At the long end of the curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.660%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.110%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.140%.

