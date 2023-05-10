News & Insights

JGB yields fall on caution ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

May 10, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Wednesday amid caution for U.S. April consumer price inflation data due later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.410% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.025%.

The yields are under downward pressure as prospects for the change in the Bank of Japan's yield curve control weakened after the central bank said it would conduct a policy review that could take as long as 1-1/2 years.

"The 10-year bond prices will be underpinned by demand from investors who will continue covering their positions," said Gen Taniguchi, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Demand for super-long ended notes will also remain firm partly because insurers are trying to increase their JGB holdings and reduce positions in currency-hedged foreign bonds this year, said Taniguchi.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.260% ahead of an auction for the bond with the same maturity in the next session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.450%.

Yields on shorter durations also dropped, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC retreating 1 bp to -0.045% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling 1 bp to 0.115%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 yen to 148.58, with a trading volume of 8,086 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

