JGB yields fall on BOJ's bond-buying operation

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shohei Miyano / Reuters

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday after the Bank of Japan carried out its first bond-buying operation following its pledge to boost purchases.

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday after the Bank of Japan carried out its first bond-buying operation following its pledge to boost purchases.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.210%.

The Bank of Japan last week announced to ramp up scheduled bond purchases in the April-June quarter, after the 10-year yields touched 0.25%, the upper limit of the bank's yield cap.

The rise prompted the central bank to offer buying unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% for four straight days.

On Monday, investors witnessed moderately firm results from the operation, while the boosted offer underpinned sentiment, said a market participant.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.710%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.950%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.005%.

Yields on shorter ended notes also fell, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC retreating 0.5 basis point to minus 0.045% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 149.76, with a trading volume of 10,786 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters