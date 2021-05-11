JGB yields fall on bearish stocks, fair auction results

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Japanese government bond yields dipped on Tuesday, as sharp fall in Japanese stock prices prompted safety bids in JGBs while an auction of 10-year JGBs drew fair demand.

The market was underpinned by a risk-averse mood in global financial markets as rising inflation worries hit global stocks, especially those with stretched valuations. MKTS/GLOB.T

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.47 while the yield on the current 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to a two-week low of 0.075%.

The auction of 2.6 trillion yen ($23.89 billion) 10-year JGBs by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday attracted bids 3.04 times the offer.

While the bid-to-cover dropped from 3.54 times in the previous auction, traders said the results were in line with market expectations.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.440%, its lowest in two weeks while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.645%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100%. ($1 = 108.83 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

