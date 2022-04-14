JGB yields fall in line with U.S. Treasuries, superlongs lead way

Japanese government bond yields declined on Thursday - particularly in the longest maturities, flattening the curve - as they tracked a retreat in U.S. yields from multi-year highs.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points to 0.940%, as of 0550 GMT, while the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC slid 4.5 basis points to 1.025%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, although the 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.235%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.2 point to 149.48.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR declined to 2.6825% in Tokyo trading on Thursday, retreating from December 2018 highs of 2.8360% hit on Tuesday, as investors unwound positions amid a growing belief that inflation may have peaked. US/

"U.S. yields have already priced in a lot of rate hikes for this year and so are calming down now, which seems to be bringing a sense of relief to markets," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.740%, underperforming other superlong bonds as an auction of the securities saw tepid demand.

Going against the trend, the two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC saw yields edge 0.5 basis point higher to minus 0.065%.

