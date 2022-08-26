JGB yields fall in line with U.S. peers ahead of Powell speech

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell in line with U.S. Treasury rates on Friday, after several Federal Reserve officials were noncommital on the chance of another super-sized interest rate hike next month.

Investors are now awaiting a potentially pivotal speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell from the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 1400 GMT, which may offer new hints on the pace of further U.S. monetary tightening.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.215%, and benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.14 point to 149.64.

That's after benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slid the most in nearly three weeks overnight.

"In the morning, investors bought JGBs on the back of the move lower in U.S. Treasury yields, but now there's a strengthening wait-and-see mood ahead of Jackson Hole," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on CNBC that it was "too soon to say" whether a half-point or three-quarter-point rate increase would be most appropriate at the September meeting. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also told the network that he "couldn't say right now" if the larger or smaller hike would be suitable.

Five- JP5YTN=JBTC and 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC JGB yields also eased by 1 basis point each, to 0.010% and 0.840% respectively.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.145%.

Two-year notes JP2YTN=JBTC had not traded as of 0430 GMT, and last yielded -0.090%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

