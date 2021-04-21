JGB yields fall as stocks tumble on lockdown fears

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as investor appetite for safe-haven debt was boosted by a drop in stocks on fears that possible COVID-19 lockdowns in Japan's biggest cities would delay an economic reopening.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.065%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.425%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined two basis points to 0.620%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.665%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 26,802 lots.

The Nikkei share average .N225 tumbled nearly 2%, after losing the most in about a month a day earlier. .T

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.