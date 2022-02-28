JGB yields fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Monday as investor concerns over economic impact of harsh sanctions by Western nations against Russia boosted demand for save-haven debt.

Demand for safe-haven assets got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.185% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped two basis points to 0.665%.

The United States and its allies moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system on Saturday in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine.

Yields on longer-ended notes also fell, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 2.5 basis points to 0.895%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.940%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.030%. The five-year bonds were not traded and the yield JP5YTN=JBTC remained at 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.27 point to 150.5, with a trading volume of 13,132 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

