JGB yields fall as investors remain wary of virus threat

Contributor
the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell slightly on Wednesday as lingering uncertainty over the extent of economic damage from the coronavirus supported demand for the safety of government debt.

The U.S. government agreed to unleash a massive stimulus package to stem the economic strain from the virus pandemic, but investors in Japanese government bonds remained cautious as the virus continued to spread rapidly within Japan and abroad.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 151.91, with a trading volume of 14,120 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.295%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.415%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.250%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

