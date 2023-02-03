JGB yields fall as futures hit one-week high

February 03, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday, supported by futures gain to its one week high, while the yield on the 30-year notes rose ahead of an auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.480%, after rising to 0.495%, a step below the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling of 0.5%, in the previous session.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.42 yen to 147.21, its highest level since Jan. 26.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 0.160% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 1.280%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to -0.035%.

"Futures are firm, and that supported declines in yields in various notes, but the 30-year bonds were weak (in prices) ahead of the auction," Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Ministry of Finance plans to hold the auction for 30-year notes on Tuesday.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.755%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

