JGB yields fall as drop in oil prices eases inflation worries

Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve announcement of its first interest rates hike in three years, as a drop in oil prices soothed investor nerves about rising inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.200%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.680%.

Oil had settled below $100 on Tuesday, the first time since late February. Trading sessions have been volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with prices hitting 14-year highs on March 7, but since then Brent has fallen nearly $40 a barrel and WTI about $34. O/R

Yields fell as the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations witnessed relatively firm results.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.680%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.900%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.920%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.030%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 150.08, with a trading volume of 12,338 lots.

