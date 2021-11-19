JGB yields fall as buyers emerge after three days of selling

Japanese government bond yields pulled back slightly on Friday from two-week highs, as investors bought back the securities following three days of losses, even as concerns lingered about increased issuance to fund a record government stimulus package.

Sentiment was also buoyed by strong demand at a three-month T-bill auction.

"The range hasn't changed, but after three days of selling, some pressure to buy has built up fairly strongly," said a market participant at a domestic financial institution.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.075% as of 0515GMT after touching 0.08% on Thursday for the first time since Nov. 4.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 point to 151.63, with a trading volume of 17,420 lots.

The government is set to announce a record $490 billion spending package on Friday, and will compile an extra budget by year-end to fund it.

"There's a chance that bond issuance will increase, and there's a chance that it won't," said another market participant at a domestic securities company.

"Until the bond issuance plan is released, that uncertainty will remain."

Yields on five- JP5YTN=JBTC, 30- JP30YTN=JBTC and 40-year JP40YTN=JBTC JGBs each fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%, 0.675% and 0.730%, respectively.

The two- JP2YTN=JBTC and 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC JGB yields were flat at minus 0.125% and 0.465%.

