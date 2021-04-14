JGB yields fall as BOJ bond operation witnesses decent results

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday on solid operation results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations, while falling U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to buy the debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.085%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.650%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.685%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.16 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 15,742 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

