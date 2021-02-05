JGB yields fall as BOJ bond buying operation sees decent results

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday on decent results at the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation, but rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains in bond prices.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and the yield curve steepened overnight amid stronger economic data and a push in Washington to pass a massive relief plan to aid the coronavirus-battered economy. US/

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.050%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.690%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.110%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.64.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

