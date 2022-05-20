JGB yields fall as auction draws strong demand

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers lower, after an auction drew solid demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.740%.

The auction for 20-year notes received bids worth 3.77 times the amount sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.10 at the previous auction.

"The auction results were good. There was demand from those who wanted to cover their short positions. Also the current yield level, which supported by downturn trend of overseas yields, was attractive," said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.990%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.110%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.17 point to 149.77, with a trading volume of 22,871 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.