JGB yields fall as 30-year auction gets solid response

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year notes received solid demand, assuaging concerns about low demand for debt at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year notes received solid demand, assuaging concerns about low demand for debt at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.110%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.485%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.685%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 151.18, with a trading volume of 17,050 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More