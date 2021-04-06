JGB yields fall as 30-year auction gets solid response

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year notes received solid demand, assuaging concerns about low demand for debt at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.110%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.485%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.685%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 151.18, with a trading volume of 17,050 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

