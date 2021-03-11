JGB yields fall as 20-year note auction sees solid demand

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday after an auction of 20-year notes received solid demand, despite uncertainty about the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy review next week.

Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 3.4 times the amount of bonds sold, which was higher than the bid-cover ratio of 3.13 at the previous auction of 20-year debt last month.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.490%, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.110%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.660%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.075%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.705%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 151.17, with a trading volume of 34,240 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

