JGB yields fall as 10-year auction draws solid response

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year notes received solid demand, easing concerns about a recent global sell-off in sovereign debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.27 point to 151.08, with a trading volume of 29,280 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.130%.

Earlier on Tuesday a government auction of 10-year bonds received bids worth 3.14 times the 2.1 trillion yen ($19.66 billion) in notes that were sold.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.505%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.700%.

At the long end of the curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged 0.780%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.075%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

($1 = 106.8200 yen)

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

