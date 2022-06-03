JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday amid caution in the run-up to a key U.S. jobs report, while a moderately firm outcome for the central bank's bond buying operations underpinned sentiment.

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday amid caution in the run-up to a key U.S. jobs report, while a moderately firm outcome for the central bank's bond buying operations underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.745%.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May - due later in the day - is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.17 point to 149.86, with a trading volume of 17,956 lots, boosted by demand for covering short positions.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.025% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.115%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.075%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More