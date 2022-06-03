JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday amid caution in the run-up to a key U.S. jobs report, while a moderately firm outcome for the central bank's bond buying operations underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.745%.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May - due later in the day - is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.17 point to 149.86, with a trading volume of 17,956 lots, boosted by demand for covering short positions.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.025% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.115%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.075%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

