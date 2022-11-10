JGB yields fall after well-received 30-year note auction

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers' declines, with sentiment underpinned by a well-received auction for 30-year bonds in the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.245% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.120%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.500%.

"Firm result of the 30-year note auction has lifted appetite particularly from life insurers," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"But demand is limited as yields fell sharply in the previous session."

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.735%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.065%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at -0.055%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

