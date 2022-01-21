JGB yields fall after U.S. bond yields steady

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields steadied, with weak equities and moderately solid outcome of a government auction supporting sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.130% and the 20-year JGB yield <JP20YTN=JBTC> fell one basis point to 0.525%.

U.S. Treasury yields were steady overnight after a rapid sell-off that sent yields to two-year highs drew buying interest. US/

Japan's Nikkei index fell as much as 2% earlier in the session as technology heavyweights tracked Nasdaq's overnight loss.

The Ministry of Finance's liquidity auction received bids worth 3.51 times the amount available, slightly higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.50 at the previous auction, which market participants said was reasonably solid.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.715% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.075% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell one bps to minus 0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 151.03, with a trading volume of 23,880 lots.

