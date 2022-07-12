JGB yields fall after strong bond auction results

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday after a strong auction, as concerns over an economic slowdown due to the spread of COVID-19 in China boosted debt demand.

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday after a strong auction, as concerns over an economic slowdown due to the spread of COVID-19 in China boosted debt demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.935%.

The auction for five-year bonds received bids worth 3.92 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.17 at the previous auction.

Multiple Chinese cities, including the commercial hub Shanghai are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs starting from this week to rein in new infections after finding a highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant.

The cases are on the rise in Tokyo, with the number of daily infections exceeding 10,000 for first time since March.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.075%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

Demand for super-long ends was weak on caution ahead of the release of crucial U.S. inflation data, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rising 1.5 basis points to 1.295%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 1.475%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 149.2, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More